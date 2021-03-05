Analysts Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Perspecta posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.

PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perspecta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Perspecta by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRSP opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

