Analysts Expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perspecta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.55. Perspecta posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Perspecta.
PRSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.84.
NYSE PRSP opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Perspecta has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.
Perspecta Company Profile
Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.
