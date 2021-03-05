Analysts Expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.76 Million

Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post sales of $60.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.72 million to $64.56 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $108.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $343.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.27 million to $380.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $485.50 million, with estimates ranging from $421.16 million to $548.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Several research firms have commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,208,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 579,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 62,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 957,320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INN opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.