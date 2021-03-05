Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. The Kroger reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.04.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.44. 16,841,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,191,360. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $42.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

