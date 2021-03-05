Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.93. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $12.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research cut WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.53.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $212.49. 14,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 25,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $5,304,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,297 shares of company stock worth $30,394,513. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $5,088,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of WEX by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $87,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

