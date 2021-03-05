Analysts Issue Forecasts for Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

