Analysts Offer Predictions for Allakos Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allakos in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $113.14 on Friday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $2,346,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,604 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,048. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.