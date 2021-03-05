Analysts Offer Predictions for Kontoor Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kontoor Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $48.42 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

