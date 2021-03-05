Analysts Offer Predictions for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

