Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (ADT, AGCO, AGS, AMGN, APH, AVGO, BAS, BJ, BJRI, BURL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get ADT Inc alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $131.00 to $142.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $279.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $65.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $470.00 to $540.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $470.00 to $540.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $460.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €92.00 ($108.24) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $47.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $43.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $320.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $279.00 to $320.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $290.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $32.00 to $44.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $351.00 to $384.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $375.00 to $415.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $370.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $28.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €81.00 ($95.29) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) was given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $24.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $28.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) was given a €72.00 ($84.71) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $39.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $1.00 to $3.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.50 ($8.82) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.50 ($7.65) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $43.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €29.90 ($35.18) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €33.50 ($39.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $21.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.