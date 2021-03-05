Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 5th (AQN, ATH, BBD.B, BDI, CFW, CGX, CNQ, CRLFF, CUF.UN, EFN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 5th:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) was given a C$0.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$0.80.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from C$0.55 to C$0.60.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$5.65 to C$5.85. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$45.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from C$62.00 to C$59.00.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.50 to C$14.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$20.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from C$60.00 to C$57.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$84.00 to C$87.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$250.00 to C$225.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$255.00 to C$165.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$260.00 to C$190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$241.00 to C$179.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$288.00 to C$200.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$250.00 to C$200.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$250.00 to C$170.00.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$260.00 to C$190.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$7.25 to C$8.50.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50.

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) was given a C$25.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from C$24.00 to C$28.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$27.00 to C$32.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$6.75.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.75.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$37.00 to C$45.00.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) was given a C$1.15 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$1.75 to C$2.00.

