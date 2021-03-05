Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Secure Energy Services (SES)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE: SES) in the last few weeks:

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

2/26/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

1/19/2021 – Secure Energy Services was given a new C$4.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Secure Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$4.25.

SES stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.23. 1,240,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,142. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

