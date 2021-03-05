Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TPI Composites (TPIC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) in the last few weeks:

3/4/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/26/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

2/25/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/22/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/20/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/12/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2021 – TPI Composites was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

1/8/2021 – TPI Composites was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

1/4/2021 – TPI Composites had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $78.00.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,266,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,448 shares of company stock worth $6,129,875 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

