Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (TPK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON: TPK) recently:

3/4/2021 – Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,450 ($18.94) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/20/2021 – Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.37) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,235.42. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,518.31 ($19.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,431.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,284.34.

In other Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) news, insider John Rogers purchased 61 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £839.97 ($1,097.43). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 27 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 326 shares of company stock valued at $471,107.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

