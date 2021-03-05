Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) recently:

3/3/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

3/1/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

2/12/2021 – Amicus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.48. 4,549,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,624. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,783,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $1,075,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $543,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

