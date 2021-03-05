Analysts Set Expectations for ICF International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist upped their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of ICFI opened at $84.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.46. ICF International has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICF International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ICF International by 526.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

