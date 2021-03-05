Analysts Set Expectations for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TVTX has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

TVTX opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $736,000.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $104,798.75. Insiders have sold a total of 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

