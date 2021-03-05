Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Enviva Partners (EVA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) recently:

3/3/2021 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $52.00.

2/26/2021 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $57.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Enviva Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Enviva Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Enviva Partners stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. Enviva Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 520.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 81.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,904,000 after purchasing an additional 289,688 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,238,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 462,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 123,684 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,418,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

