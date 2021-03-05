Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Livent (LTHM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2021 – Livent is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Livent had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Livent had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/20/2021 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

1/9/2021 – Livent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

1/8/2021 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

1/6/2021 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2021 – Livent was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.50.

1/5/2021 – Livent had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $20.00.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.44, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,886,000 after buying an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Livent by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 34.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

