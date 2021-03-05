Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Perficient (PRFT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) in the last few weeks:

3/5/2021 – Perficient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

2/26/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $48.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Perficient had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $55.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $63.56.

Get Perficient Inc alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter worth about $844,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perficient by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.