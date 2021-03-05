Analyzing Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Precigen and Luna Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -295.57% -150.85% -25.85% Luna Innovations 7.21% 10.72% 8.32%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Precigen and Luna Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Luna Innovations 0 1 1 0 2.50

Precigen currently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 56.29%. Luna Innovations has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.24%. Given Precigen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Precigen is more favorable than Luna Innovations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precigen and Luna Innovations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $90.72 million 18.57 -$322.32 million ($0.88) -9.31 Luna Innovations $70.52 million 4.86 $5.34 million $0.17 65.35

Luna Innovations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precigen. Precigen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luna Innovations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Precigen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Precigen has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luna Innovations has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precigen beats Luna Innovations on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L. lactis is a food-grade bacterium. Additionally, it provides RheoSwitch inducible gene switch that provides quantitative dose-proportionate regulation of the amount and timing of target protein expression; kill switches to selectively eliminate cell therapies in vivo; UltraCAR-T platform for the treatment of cancer; AdenoVerse Immunotherapy, a library of proprietary adenovectors for the gene delivery; and ActoBiotics platform, genetically modified bacteria that deliver proteins and peptides at mucosal sites. Precigen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Ares Trading S.A.; Oragenics, Inc.; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; OvaXon, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; Harvest start-up entities; and Surterra Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Intrexon Corporation and changed its name to Precigen, Inc. in January 2020. Precigen, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solutions for distributed strain and temperature measurements; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications. This segment also provides general photonics comprising components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and TeraMetrix products to measure and verify physical properties online and in real-time to reduce raw materials and rework costs in manufacturing processes as well as to conduct quality control monitoring utilizing terahertz measurement technologies. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

