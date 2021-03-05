Analyzing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Range Resources alerts:

This table compares Range Resources and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -125.90% -0.26% -0.09% Southwestern Energy -127.97% 13.06% 3.88%

This table compares Range Resources and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.95 -$1.72 billion $0.40 25.85 Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.81 $891.00 million $0.61 6.69

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Range Resources and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 4 14 6 0 2.08 Southwestern Energy 2 11 3 0 2.06

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $8.19, suggesting a potential downside of 20.84%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $3.21, suggesting a potential downside of 21.38%. Given Range Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.