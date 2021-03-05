Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.32.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.00. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $91,657,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $9,757,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

