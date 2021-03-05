Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 7.5%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.87. 2,645,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,130,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $824.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $693,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.