Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) rose 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 4,973,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,729,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANCN. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

