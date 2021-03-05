Anchor (ANCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,254.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $17,254.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $366.10 or 0.00749949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00025737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

