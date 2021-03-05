Andritz’s (ADRZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADRZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ADRZY traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

