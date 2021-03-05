Andy L. Nemeth Sells 3,501 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $293,978.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,403,697.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PATK stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,250,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

