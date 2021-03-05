Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGLOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NGLOY stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 304,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,836. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.05. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

