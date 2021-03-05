AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AU stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.4805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 21,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

