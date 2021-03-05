Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 31.6% This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $222.06 million and approximately $105.71 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.66 or 0.00747147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00032059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043029 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a coin. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

