Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 6.9%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) traded up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.01. 214,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 140,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Annexon alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $1,018,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $79,077,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $75,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.