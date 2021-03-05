ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.0% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in ANSYS by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $11,495,497 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $304.99. 3,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $372.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

