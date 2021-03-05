ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 3,254 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 19th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81.
NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.03. 937,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
