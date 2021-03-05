ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 3,254 Shares

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, February 19th, Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.03. 937,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,605. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.69 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

