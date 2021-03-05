Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $210,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full-year sales of $930,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $870,000.00 to $970,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $9.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of Anterix stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.63. Anterix has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

In related news, insider Christopher Guttman-Mccabe sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $47,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,132. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,956 shares of company stock valued at $425,287 and have sold 76,096 shares valued at $3,080,254. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anterix by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after buying an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,064,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

