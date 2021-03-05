AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Hits $2.05 on Major Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. AntiMatter has a market cap of $19.26 million and $3.90 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00004329 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.24 or 0.00465074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00068257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00077838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00081606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.26 or 0.00463002 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

