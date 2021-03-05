Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AON by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in AON by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.86.

AON stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. Aon Plc has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $235.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.92.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

