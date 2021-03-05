APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Up 48.8% in February

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 28th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APAJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of APA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of APAJF opened at $7.20 on Friday. APA Group has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

