Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Trading Up 6.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $37.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $49.05 and last traded at $48.81. Approximately 737,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 625,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $132,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,719,138.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,833 shares of company stock worth $4,267,018. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

