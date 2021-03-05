Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Aperam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Aperam has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.5166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.39%.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

