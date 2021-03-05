Aperio Group LLC Acquires 11,946 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 10.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $111,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,825.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $75,360.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and sold 93,376 shares valued at $1,295,579. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

