Aperio Group LLC Acquires 4,821 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after buying an additional 91,375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 185,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 165,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

EGBN stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.