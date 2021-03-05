Aperio Group LLC Acquires 863 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Z. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group stock opened at $136.50 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,230 shares of company stock valued at $29,628,217. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

