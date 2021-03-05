Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after buying an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after buying an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,163 shares of company stock valued at $156,121,365 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

