Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.