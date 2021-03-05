Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.84, for a total value of $3,515,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,109,377.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,782 shares of company stock valued at $13,484,804 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

VMI opened at $227.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $246.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

