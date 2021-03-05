Aperio Group LLC Buys 7,996 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 162,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,018,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 295,824 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 272,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

