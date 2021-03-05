Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,749 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

