Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,522 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TEVA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.