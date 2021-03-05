Aperio Group LLC Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,522 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,296,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 524,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 111,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.
TEVA stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
