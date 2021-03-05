Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 54.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTES. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

