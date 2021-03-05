Aperio Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avista by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Avista by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avista by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Avista by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock worth $504,186 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

